Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of LPL Financial worth $97,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $145.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

