Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Clark Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.95 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.