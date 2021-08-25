Arizona State Retirement System Sells 178 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,010 shares of company stock worth $6,437,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

