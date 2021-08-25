Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.28.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

