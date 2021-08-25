Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $103,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $1,499,845. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.83.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

