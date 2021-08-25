New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.48 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lyft were worth $38,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $78,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

