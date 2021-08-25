Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $374.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

