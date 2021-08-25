Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBCT. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

PBCT opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

