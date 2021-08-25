Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 523 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $356,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $118.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

