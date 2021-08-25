Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) Shares Up 0.5%

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. 15,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 6,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Artisan Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

