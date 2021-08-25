Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,535,760.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.77 per share, with a total value of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$72.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.