Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDI opened at $1.60 on Friday. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $177.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.13.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.