Persis Drell Sells 10,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Persis Drell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $217.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $219.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,933,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after buying an additional 891,313 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.16.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

