Kerry Knoll Buys 40,000 Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,517,352 shares in the company, valued at C$2,743,534.56.

Kerry Knoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kerry Knoll purchased 80,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$64,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kerry Knoll acquired 30,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

Shares of GENM stock opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Generation Mining Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$111.34 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

