Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham Sells 14,883 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $4,764,792.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $324.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.80. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $325.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.