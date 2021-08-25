Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 177,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,770,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infobird stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

