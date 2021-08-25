Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading Down 12.5%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares fell 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. 20,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 543,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 2,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 443,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 360,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs based on proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its Accordion Pill technology is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs under development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

