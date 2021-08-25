Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Shares Up 0.5%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 19,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 41,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCAFU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

