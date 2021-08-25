Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp Buys 181,506 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Funko stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $971.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 94,425.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 16.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 172.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.