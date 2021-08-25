Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan Sells 278,642 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chi-Foon Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $324.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.80. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $325.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

