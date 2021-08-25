Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 781 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,720.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $20,468.03.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

