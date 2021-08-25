Stanley Tang Sells 55,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $9,991,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $603,822.36.

On Friday, July 9th, Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total transaction of $770,724.48.

On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20.

On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $5,751,200.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $187.45 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $14,017,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $329,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

