Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

ACI opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.03.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

