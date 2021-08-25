TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TU opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

