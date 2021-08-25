Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 13,314 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $22,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.41.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.06.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

