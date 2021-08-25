Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

