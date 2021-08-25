AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $312.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.37. The company has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

