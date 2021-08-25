Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Masimo worth $41,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 106.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $285.24 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $287.34. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.83.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.