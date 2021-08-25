Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 13,316 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

