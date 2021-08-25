Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 335,237 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

