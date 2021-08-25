GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

