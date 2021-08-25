Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at $10,509,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 248,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 216,877.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

