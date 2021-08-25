Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,761 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $247.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.19.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

