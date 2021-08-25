Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

