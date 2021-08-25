Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,667 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

