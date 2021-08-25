Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

