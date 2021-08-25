Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.62.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

