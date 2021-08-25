Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) & D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Critical Review

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 1 3 0 2.75 Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has a consensus price target of $19.08, suggesting a potential upside of 58.83%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $100.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Chewy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 3.75 -$68.14 million N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 5.35 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -400.43

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

