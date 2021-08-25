AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,150 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.49. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $160.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

