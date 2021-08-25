Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FedEx by 290.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FDX stock opened at $267.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.22 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

