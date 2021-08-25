Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.75

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

