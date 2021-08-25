Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.54

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 1440512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.0% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 107,542 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,196,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after acquiring an additional 807,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 982,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,405,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

