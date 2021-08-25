Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $102.56

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.56 and last traded at $105.41, with a volume of 482810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.32.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 181.74, a PEG ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

