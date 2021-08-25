Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.34

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.34 and last traded at $58.34, with a volume of 869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

