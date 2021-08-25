AMG National Trust Bank Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $245.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $245.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

