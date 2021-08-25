AMG National Trust Bank Has $547,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $79.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

