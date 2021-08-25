1,235 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

