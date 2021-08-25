Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.12.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,217 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

