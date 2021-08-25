National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 229.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 726,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of National Retail Properties worth $48,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

