Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,104 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 127,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.16. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,727.45 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

